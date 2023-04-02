Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Brett McGinty wins again to remain unbeaten

Brett McGinty won his 7th fight as a professional on Saturday night at the National Stadium in Dublin.

The St Johnston man went the distance against Patrick Fiala winning the bout 58-56.

It was a tough night for Brett who injured his hand in the opening round, an injury which was originally picked up in his previous win last November.

Brett had to box clever to get the win and stay on course for a possible title shot later in the year.

Watch below reaction from Brett and his trainer Ricky Hatton.

