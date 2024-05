A Buncrana local election candidate has sent a strong message to those responsible for the vandalism of his election posters to stop.

A number of Adrian McMyler’s posters have been defaced with what he has described as ‘hurtful messages’, torn down and burnt over the past week.

He has confirmed that an investigation into the incident is underway and CCTV footage is being reviewed.

Mr McMyler says he knows that those responsible represent a small minority of people: