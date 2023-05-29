Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HSA investigation underway following workplace accident in West Donegal

An investigation by the Health and Safety Authority is underway after a man was killed in a workplace accident in West Donegal.

Gardaí were called to the scene of an explosion just outside Bunbeg in the west of the county this afternoon.

It is understood the man was operating a digger clearing rock when an explosion happened in the Bloody Forelands area of Bunbeg.

Two other men were believed to be working at the site when the incident occurred.

The area was evacuated and the bomb disposal experts form the Irish Defence Forces were requested.

The National Ambulance Service and Donegal Fire Brigade also attended the scene.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed they are investigating the incident.

A minute’s silence was held at today’s meeting of Donegal County Council in honour of the man who lost his life.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Liam Blaney offered his condolences to the family of the bereaved man.

