MacSharry hits out at Transport Minister as N17 upgrade is stalled

The Dail has been told that the West and North West is being used as a picturesque region in which to launch plans, but is being ignored when it comes to their implementation.

Sligo Leitrim and South Donegal Deputy Marc MacSharry hit out at Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, who recently indicated to a meeting of officials and councillors in Sligo that there would not be money available for the Knock Collooney upgrade of the N17, despite the fact that it has been identified as a key element of the Atlantic Economic Corridor, and a vital spur on the Ten-T European Road Network.

Deputy MacSharry told the Dail that Minister Ryan is a nice fella, but his idea of implementing the programme for government is to do what he wishes it says rather than what it does say………..