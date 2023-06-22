Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After looking at the front pages we talk Liam Ward, The Chair of Donegal County Council’s Creeslough Working Group who is urging people to take part a consultation on the future development of the area. The we are joined by Brendan Devenney and his team about his recent trip to Africa with Plan International:

Larrisa Feeney is the new head of the Donegal Women In Business Network at outlines her ambitions for her three year tenure. Professor Denis McGonagle, from Inishowen, talks to Greg about his prestigious International award for his work in the field of Rheumatology. Later Hugh Harper outlines his concerns over the future plans for the site of the Creeslough Tragedy: 

In this hour, we have ‘Dear Greg’ with Keeley answering your relationship questions, and we have reaction to news that Portsalon Pier is going to close for much of the summer:

 

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Berryhill Road, Artigarvan closed following crash

22 June 2023
Portsalon Pier 2023
News, Audio, Top Stories

Blaney says disruption caused by Portsalon Pier closure will be minimised

22 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 June 2023
creeslough bell
News, Audio, Top Stories

Father bereaved in Creeslough tragedy says no plan should proceed without clarity on explosion site

22 June 2023
