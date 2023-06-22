Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Protests in Cork as International Security Forum opens

The Tánaiste has responded angrily to protesters at the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy.

Micheál Martin was opening the event which looks at the country’s foreign, security, and defence policies.

But as he began speaking, protesters heckled him, chanted anti-war slogans and unfurled a banner.

As they were escorted out of the lecture hall at UCC in Cork, the Tánaiste bit back………..

However, People Before Profit has again branded the forum a “sham” and says it’s both unfair and unbalanced.

Richard Boyd Barrett says the majority of speakers have connections to NATO and/or the EU……….

