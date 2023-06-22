We need to be more consistent and win more game – Ruaidhri Higgins

The summer break comes to an end this Friday night as Cork City make the long trek north at the start of another busy programme of matches for Derry City.

The Candystripes also have the small matter of a trip to Tallaght to play the leaders Shamrock Rovers on Monday.

Cork side are currently second bottom of the Airtricity table, but Ruaidhri Higgins wasn’t buying that as he spoke with the media ahead of the game.

The Derry boss added, despite all the injuries, there is an exciting month coming up for the club.