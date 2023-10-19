Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Five injured in Monaghan Crash

Two women have been seriously injured in a two car crash in County Monaghan.

Another three people have been hospitalised with injuries.

This crash happened at around a quarter past ten this morning on the R180 between Carrickmacross and Ballybay.

A passenger of one of the cars involved, a woman in her fifties was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the driver, a woman in her 20s, was hospitalised with non life threatening injuries.

A passenger in the second car, a woman in her 60s was also seriously injured.

The driver of that vehicle, a man in 50s and another passenger, a woman in her 40s were taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

There is an appeal for witnesses.

Any road users who were travelling in the area of Killarue, Carrickmacross, County Monaghan, between 9:30am and 10:30am, and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda RPU
News, Top Stories

Five injured in Monaghan Crash

19 October 2023
sprint
News, Top Stories

Popular business closing in Letterkenny and Donegal Town

19 October 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Top Stories

28 new commencement notices issued in Donegal last month

19 October 2023
FRANCE-WATER
Top Stories, News

Water outage notice for north west Donegal

19 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda RPU
News, Top Stories

Five injured in Monaghan Crash

19 October 2023
sprint
News, Top Stories

Popular business closing in Letterkenny and Donegal Town

19 October 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Top Stories

28 new commencement notices issued in Donegal last month

19 October 2023
FRANCE-WATER
Top Stories, News

Water outage notice for north west Donegal

19 October 2023
GardaiFireworks
News, Top Stories

Garda appeal to public to report illegal fireworks

19 October 2023
luh123
News, Audio, Top Stories

LUH ED concerns local management issue – Tanaiste

19 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube