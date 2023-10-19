Five injured in Monaghan Crash

Two women have been seriously injured in a two car crash in County Monaghan.

Another three people have been hospitalised with injuries.

This crash happened at around a quarter past ten this morning on the R180 between Carrickmacross and Ballybay.

A passenger of one of the cars involved, a woman in her fifties was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the driver, a woman in her 20s, was hospitalised with non life threatening injuries.

A passenger in the second car, a woman in her 60s was also seriously injured.

The driver of that vehicle, a man in 50s and another passenger, a woman in her 40s were taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

There is an appeal for witnesses.

Any road users who were travelling in the area of Killarue, Carrickmacross, County Monaghan, between 9:30am and 10:30am, and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this available to Gardaí.