The Elusive Theatre Group present ‘Garden Party’ to celebrate Behan 100 as part of the Cathedral Quater Letterkenny Literary Festival.

The Hannigan’s have moved out to the suburbs from the city centre, and Mrs. Hannigan wants to make use of the gardens front and rear.

Having bought a load of manure, she instructs the men of the house to dig it in to the soil… but the menfolk will try anything to avoid

lifting a finger…