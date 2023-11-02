Derry City look to finish second best team in the country – Ruaidhri Higgins

Just goal difference separates Derry City and St Pats in second and third in the Premier Division table as the two sides bring the curtain down on their 2023 league season at the Brandywell on Friday night.

The visitors have the small matter of an FAI Cup final to look forward to after this, but Ruaidhri Higgins is in no doubt that they will also be very keen to claim the win that would see them leap-frog the hosts into the runners-up spot.

There has been rumours about strikers coming to the Brandywell next season and there also has been lots of debate around the pitch at the Derry venue.