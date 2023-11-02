Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HSE apologises over comments made about Donegal child with Down Syndrome

The HSE has issued an apology to a Donegal child who has Down Syndrome and their family after comments made by a healthcare professional.

Donal, the child’s father speaking to the Nine til Noon Show earlier this week claimed he was told that ‘children with Down Syndrome learn differently and they can be quite lazy’.

There was much outrage at the comments made by the healthcare professional during a meeting to discuss care plans for Donal’s son.

It was alluded to that no care plan was needed as the person said ‘children with Down Syndrome learn differently and they can be quite lazy’.

In a statement issued today, the HSE apologised to the child and family that the level of service received was not at the level the family would wish it to be.

A full investigation into the matter is due to take place.

A spokesperson says with regards to the comments posted on the official Down Syndrome page on Monday 30th October, 2023, Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo wishes to reassure all parents attending the CDNT Services that it is never their intention to cause distress or worry to any family.

They say concerns raised are taken very seriously.

