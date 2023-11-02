Mickey McCann staying on with Donegal

Mickey McCann is staying with the Donegal Hurlers for another year and feels if everyone is available they can lift silverware.

In 2023 they lost out in both the Nicky Rackard Final and the Division 2b League Final but they did lift the pre-season McGurk Cup at the start of the year.

This weekend in the Ulster Club Championship both Setanta and St Eunans are in action in the Ulster Club Championship.

Oisin Kelly has been speaking with Mickey about the games for the Donegal sides this weekend but first on sticking with the senior hurlers.