Browne-McMonagle just misses out in first race at Breeders’ Cup meeting

Dylan Browne McMonagle. File Photo Robbie Mac.

Donegal’s Dylan Browne McMonagle had a very positive start to his weekend at the prestigious Breeders’ Cup meeting at Santa Anita just outside Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old Letterkenny jockey was second is on Mountain Bear for trainer  in the Prevagen Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf Grade One race for trainer AP O’Brien.  The race was won by the 6/4 favourite Unquestionable, ridden by Ryan Moore, also for AP O’Brien, who had a length and half to spare.

McMonagle has two more rides today, firstly on Lumiere Rock for trainer Joseph O’Brien in the €2 million (dollars) Filly & Mare Turf grade one race and he is also booked to ride Broome in another the $4 million Longines Breeders Cup Turf.

McMonagle remains the reigning dual-champion apprentice in Ireland, and has had 57 winners this season.

