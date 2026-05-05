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Donegal County Council launches 2026 Bealtaine Festival

Photo by Gerard McHugh photography

Donegal County Council officially launched the 2026 Donegal Bealtaine Fesitval in Ballyshannon.

This marks the beginning of a month-long celebration of arts and creativity taking place across the county this month.

The Donegal Bealtaine 2026 programme highlights activity that is happening across Donegal’s libraries, cultural venues and community spaces.

Creative writing features strongly, with workshops such as ‘The Artist’s Way for Writers’ and weekly ‘Shut Up & Write’ sessions offering welcoming, supportive spaces for people to explore or rekindle their creativity.

Visual arts and hands-on creativity are also central to the programme, with painting workshops and printmaking sessions giving participants the chance to try something new and develop their skills.

The programme also reflects Donegal’s strong sense of heritage with events such as reminiscence sessions and genealogy workshops.

Coinciding with the recent release of the 1926 Irish Census, the county-wide ‘Branching Out – Discover Your Family Story’ initiative encourages people to explore their past using the free online resources available in their local library., such as ‘Find My Past’.

Members of the public are encouraged to explore the full programme of events by picking up a Bealtaine brochure in their local library.

Details and booking information are also available at https://www.donegalculture.ie/en/explore/festivals-programmes/bealtaine/ or by contacting (074) 917 5384.

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