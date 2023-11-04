Dangerous water stream on Whitehill Road must be addressed – Cllr Terry Crossan

A Donegal councillor received a number of complaints regarding water on Whitehill Road yesterday morning.

The water was flowing in a strong and continuous stream down the road.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Cllr Terry Crossan says that he took some photographs of the scene which he will send to the Roads Engineer in order to investigate further and get the situation under control.

Cllr Crossan says the issue must be addressed as it poses a danger to people in the event of the water freezing: