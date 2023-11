Raphoe Boxing Club’s Cathal McLaughlin was beaten on a 5-0 scoreline by Joshua Olaniyan of Dublin club Jobstown in the semi-finals of the 75kg weight division at the National Elite Boxing Championships held at the National Stadium.

Meanwhile, Matthew McCole (Illies Golden Gloves) had walk-over in the 71kg division.

Letterkenny BC’s Paddy McShane had to pull out of his 57kg preliminary round bout with Adam Hession of Monivea.