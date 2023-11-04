Donegal Junior League Results 04/11/23

Glencar Inn Saturday D1

Cappry Rovers 2 vs 1 Fintown Harps AFC

Glencar Celtic 5 vs 0 Strand Rovers

Glenea United 0 vs 0 Donegal Town

Kildrum Tigers 4 vs 0 Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves

Oldtown Celtic 5 vs 3 Keadue Rovers

Old Orchard Saturday D2

Castlefin Celtic 5 vs 1 Copany Rovers

Cranford FC Reserves 0 vs 2 Milford United

Gweedore Celtic 1 vs 1 Dunlewey Celtic

Ramelton Mariners 1 vs 2 Drumoghill Res

Swilly Rovers 2 vs 0 Drumbar United

Old Orchard Saturday D2

Gweedore United 7 vs 2 Drumkeen United

Letterkenny Rovers 4 vs 4 Bonagee United