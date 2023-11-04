Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Donegal Junior League Results 04/11/23

 

Glencar Inn Saturday D1

Cappry Rovers 2 vs 1 Fintown Harps AFC
Glencar Celtic 5 vs 0 Strand Rovers
Glenea United 0 vs 0 Donegal Town
Kildrum Tigers 4 vs 0 Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves
Oldtown Celtic 5 vs 3 Keadue Rovers

Old Orchard Saturday D2

Castlefin Celtic 5 vs 1 Copany Rovers
Cranford FC Reserves 0 vs 2 Milford United
Gweedore Celtic 1 vs 1 Dunlewey Celtic
Ramelton Mariners 1 vs 2 Drumoghill Res
Swilly Rovers 2 vs 0 Drumbar United

Old Orchard Saturday D2

Gweedore United 7 vs 2 Drumkeen United
Letterkenny Rovers 4 vs 4 Bonagee United

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Eamonn McDevitt RIP
News, Top Stories

Eamonn Mc Devitt, the founder of the Good and New Cancer Bus, has passed away

4 November 2023
driver motorist road safety driving
News, Top Stories

Donegal RSWG advises extreme caution for road users this wintertime

4 November 2023
whitehill rd
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dangerous water stream on Whitehill Road must be addressed – Cllr Terry Crossan

4 November 2023
malin head coast guard
News, Top Stories

Killybegs Coast Guard conduct search at Rathlin O’Birne after reports of boat in difficulty

4 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Eamonn McDevitt RIP
News, Top Stories

Eamonn Mc Devitt, the founder of the Good and New Cancer Bus, has passed away

4 November 2023
driver motorist road safety driving
News, Top Stories

Donegal RSWG advises extreme caution for road users this wintertime

4 November 2023
whitehill rd
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dangerous water stream on Whitehill Road must be addressed – Cllr Terry Crossan

4 November 2023
malin head coast guard
News, Top Stories

Killybegs Coast Guard conduct search at Rathlin O’Birne after reports of boat in difficulty

4 November 2023
Mary Coughlan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former Tánaiste Mary Coughlan says quicker rollout of support is expected for people of Donegal ahead of Fianna Fáil’s 81st Ard Fheis

4 November 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry recover £15,000 worth of drugs

4 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube