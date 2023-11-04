Donegal Junior League Results 04/11/23

Glencar Inn Saturday D1
Cappry Rovers 2 vs 1 Fintown Harps AFC
Glencar Celtic 5 vs 0 Strand Rovers
Glenea United 0 vs 0 Donegal Town
Kildrum Tigers 4 vs 0 Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves
Oldtown Celtic 5 vs 3 Keadue Rovers
Old Orchard Saturday D2
Castlefin Celtic 5 vs 1 Copany Rovers
Cranford FC Reserves 0 vs 2 Milford United
Gweedore Celtic 1 vs 1 Dunlewey Celtic
Ramelton Mariners 1 vs 2 Drumoghill Res
Swilly Rovers 2 vs 0 Drumbar United
Gweedore United 7 vs 2 Drumkeen United
Letterkenny Rovers 4 vs 4 Bonagee United