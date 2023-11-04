Donegal libraries to benefit from €1.3m funding announcement

12 libraries in Donegal are to benefit from €1.3 million in funding announced today to support libraries across the country in becoming more digitally inclusive.

Just over €28,730 has been set aside for Donegal libraries and will go towards the provision of new computers, laptops and iPads.

The Central Library, Letterkenny and libraries in Buncrana and Raphoe are among the 12 in Donegal to receive investment.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys says the money will enable libraries replace outdated technology for the benefit of library users of all ages.