Eamonn Mc Devitt, the founder of the Good and New Cancer Bus, has passed away

The death has taken place of Eamonn Mc Devitt, the founder of the Good and New Cancer Bus.

Eamonn, from Newmills, passed away peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital yesterday surrounded by his family.

The Good and New service was founded 23 years ago helping many Donegal people, affected by Cancer,travel to Galway for treatment free of charge.

Eamonn is survived by his devoted Wife Lynn, children James, Cathy, Eamonn, Ryan, Shane, Tom and Granddaughter Ayda. Brothers, sisters-In-Law, brothers-In-Law, nieces, nephews, Godchildren and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Eamonn’s remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday morning 6th November, going to St.Columba’s Church Glenswilly for Requiem Mass at 11:00AM, followed by interment in Temple Douglas cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/glenswilly

