Na Rossa are out of the Ulster Junior Championship at the first hurdle as Fermanagh’s Lisnaskea defeated the Donegal Junior Champions at the quarterfinal stage in O’Donnell Park on Saturday afternoon.

Full-time Na Rossa 2-05, Lisnakea 1-09.

Five Na Rossa members were sent off: players Denis O’Donnell, Christian Bonner and Sean McMonigle, along with manager Declan Bonner and team physio Mickey McGlynn.

Here’s Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne after the final whistle.