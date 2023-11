Around 1500 people are expected to attend Fianna Fail’s 81st Ard Fheis today, with a strong focus on the preparation for the local and European elections.

Discussions will focus on the party’s priorities of housing, health and education.

Chairperson of the Dail Ceantar Mary Coughlan says that this is a two-sided operation with policy on one side and election preparation on the other.

The former Tánaiste says there will be specific emphasis on younger candidates and supporting female candidates: