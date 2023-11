Setanta are into the semi finals of the Ulster Hurling Intermediate Club Championship after beating Ballinascreen of Derry at Owenbeg on Saturday evening.

Full time, Ballinascreen 1-10, Setanta 3-13.

Setanta led by 1-08 to 0-08 at half-time.

Here’s Ryan Ferry with the full time report:

Setanta manager Gary McGettigan after the match: