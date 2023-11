Institute had a big win today in the championship as they defeated Portadown, who are a place above them in the table.

Former Derry City player Evan Tweed scored the only goal of the game in the 43rd minute of the first half to secure his side a 1-0 victory.

Meanwhile, Dergview were thrashed at home as they lost 3-0 to Ards.

Institute remain in third and play Ballyclare away next week, while Dergview go to Portadown.