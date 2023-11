Darren Murphy is eagerly looking forward to his new role as manager of Finn Harps.

He had been interim manager following the departure of Dave Rogers in September.

He has signed a two-year-deal with the club.

On Saturday Sport, Murphy spoke with Chris Ashmore about his new position, the support that he has received from the club and chairman Ian Harkin, the search for players – including ones from the Irish League, and where he sees things going next season.