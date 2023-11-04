Police in Derry recover £15,000 worth of drugs

Police in Derry recovered a quantity of suspected drugs as they attempted to stop a vehicle on Thursday evening whilst on mobile patrol.

The suspected Class A drugs have an estimated street value of more than £15,000.

They were recovered from the Springtown area of the city.

A male was arrested by police on suspicion of offences, including possession of Class A controlled drug and failing to stop for police.

He was released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Police investigations are underway following a report of a vehicle burnt out in the Ederowen Park area at around 12.25am yesterday which may have been involved in the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing.