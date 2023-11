St. Eunan’s are into the semi-finals of the Ulster Junior Hurling Championship after beating St. Enda’s of Omagh at O’Donnell Park on Saturday afternoon.

Full-time St. Eunan’s 4-24, St. Enda’s 0-09.

The Black and Amber had a convincing lead at halftime of 3-14 to 0-04.

St. Eunan’s will now meet Swatragh of Derry who beat Kilclief, the Down champions, by 4-23 to 0-8.

Manager Paddy Flood after the win.

After the match, veteran Sean McVeigh said “It was important for us to get off to a good start”.