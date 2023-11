The Saolta University Health Care Group has launched a midwifery recruitment programme.

Registered General Nurses interested in a career in midwifery are being invited to apply for the 18 month Postgraduate Higher Diploma in Midwifery Programme.

Siobhan Canny, Group Director of Midwifery with the Saolta University Health Care Group has been a midwife for over 20 years and says it is a career that offers many opportunities: