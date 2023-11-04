Temporary closure of N3 Ballyshannon section due to traffic collisions

Following a series of road traffic collisions a section of the N3 at Templenew in Ballyshannon is closed and will remain closed for a period.
Diversions are in place and Gardaí have asked for people to avoid the area if possible.
Following a series of road traffic collisions a section of the N3 at Templenew in Ballyshannon is closed and will remain closed for a period.
Diversions are in place and Gardaí have asked for people to avoid the area if possible.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland