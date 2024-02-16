Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Live dolphin stranding narrowly avoided in Rathmullan today

A live dolphin stranding was narrowly avoided in Rathmullan this evening.

A pod of common dolphins were spotted behind a sandbar earlier.

The water had become shallow before low tide but with just enough water to remain swimming, they managed to find their way to deeper water.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group say had this been a few days prior, when there was a greater tidal range due to spring tides, the pod may have found themselves live stranded.

Members of the public are advised that if they come across an alive dolphin in shallow water or on the beach to not drag it by the tail or fin as there is a risk of dislocation or muscular injury for the dolphin.

