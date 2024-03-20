Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

Big Birthday Charity Day

Community Hero 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Report of Assisted Dying Committee to be published today

A major report on proposed assisted dying laws is set to be published later. However, divisions have emerged in the committee overseeing it.

The Oireachtas Assisted Dying Committee has been examining whether to introduce voluntary assisted dying laws in Ireland which has been described as complex and extremely sensitive.
The report recommends allowing for assisted dying in very strict circumstances – including that the person has a terminal illness with only months to live and their pain is to a level that they can’t tolerate.

The report will be presented this afternoon but it’s understood Committee Chair Michael Healy Rae is actually dissenting against it – and will hold a press briefing with Senator Ronan Mullin afterwards. This has caused divisions amongst the Committee who feel the report is being undermined.

In any case – it’s unlikely any legislation would be introduced in the lifetime of the current Government.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gra logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

GRA to ballot members on proposed resolution to roster dispute

20 March 2024
Assisted Dying
News, Top Stories

Report of Assisted Dying Committee to be published today

20 March 2024
Millie
News, Audio, Top Stories

Family of Donegal girl who was hospitalised in Spain is ‘overwhelmed’ by support

20 March 2024
Corcam 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Corcam Bends works may not start until late 2027

20 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

gra logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

GRA to ballot members on proposed resolution to roster dispute

20 March 2024
Assisted Dying
News, Top Stories

Report of Assisted Dying Committee to be published today

20 March 2024
Millie
News, Audio, Top Stories

Family of Donegal girl who was hospitalised in Spain is ‘overwhelmed’ by support

20 March 2024
Corcam 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Corcam Bends works may not start until late 2027

20 March 2024
european-commission-building-flags
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle concerned by increased “EU militarisation”

20 March 2024
House Key
News, Audio, Top Stories

Too many young adults forced to live with their parents – Labour

20 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube