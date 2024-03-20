Report of Assisted Dying Committee to be published today

A major report on proposed assisted dying laws is set to be published later. However, divisions have emerged in the committee overseeing it.

The Oireachtas Assisted Dying Committee has been examining whether to introduce voluntary assisted dying laws in Ireland which has been described as complex and extremely sensitive.

The report recommends allowing for assisted dying in very strict circumstances – including that the person has a terminal illness with only months to live and their pain is to a level that they can’t tolerate.

The report will be presented this afternoon but it’s understood Committee Chair Michael Healy Rae is actually dissenting against it – and will hold a press briefing with Senator Ronan Mullin afterwards. This has caused divisions amongst the Committee who feel the report is being undermined.

In any case – it’s unlikely any legislation would be introduced in the lifetime of the current Government.