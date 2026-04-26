Teenager killed in Cloghan collision named as Josh Morrow

The teenager who was killed in a collision in Cloghan yesterday has been named as Josh Morrow.

The 17-year-old died when his motorcycle collided with a car on the R252 at around 4.30pm.

Josh was a student at Finn Valley College in Stranorlar and played rugby at Finn Valley Rugby Club.

Glenfin Councillor Martin Scanlon says a dark cloud has descended over the community today:

Josh’s school have extended their thoughts and prayers to his friends and family.

Finn Valley College have invited members of the community to come into the school this evening from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

They say it will be a quiet and supportive space where everyone can support one another during this difficult time.