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Teenager killed in Cloghan collision named as Josh Morrow

The teenager who was killed in a collision in Cloghan yesterday has been named as Josh Morrow.

The 17-year-old died when his motorcycle collided with a car on the R252 at around 4.30pm.

Josh was a student at Finn Valley College in Stranorlar and played rugby at Finn Valley Rugby Club.

Glenfin Councillor Martin Scanlon says a dark cloud has descended over the community today:

 

Josh’s school have extended their thoughts and prayers to his friends and family.

Finn Valley College have invited members of the community to come into the school this evening from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

They say it will be a quiet and supportive space where everyone can support one another during this difficult time.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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