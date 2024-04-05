Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Deputy Thomas Pringle, Dr Peter O’Rourke and Emma Govha. Topics include Gaza, Simon Harris courting the Independents, the cost of a united Ireland and assisted dying:

 

Seamus Gunn answers your legal questions, we get the latest on Storm Katherine and there are further calls for public toilets at Mount Errigal:

That’s Entertainment with Michael and Fionnuala:

 

