The Derry hurlers have recorded a win in their opening game in the Christy Ring Cup this afternoon.

The Oakleaf county defeated Wicklow by 17 points to 12 in Aughrim.

Meanwhile, it was a disappointing opening day for Tyrone as they were beaten 2-23 to 2-12 by London.

Derry and Tyrone will meet each other in Round 2 of the Christy Ring Cup next Saturday.