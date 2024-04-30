Public meeting this evening to discuss road safety concerns in Letterkenny

A public meeting is taking place this evening on the back of road safety concerns raised by Letterkenny residents.

There have been repeated calls for safety works to be carried out on the Trentabouy to Old Town Road which has seen a substantial increase in traffic on the route.

Donegal Aoutu representative, Mary T Sweeney believes a traffic study to gather a true picture of the safety issues facing motorists daily initially needs to be carried out.

This evening’s meeting gets underway at 7pm at the new Corravaddy Carpark.

Ms Sweeney says traffic calming measures are urgently needed on the road: