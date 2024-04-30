Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Public meeting this evening to discuss road safety concerns in Letterkenny

A public meeting is taking place this evening on the back of road safety concerns raised by Letterkenny residents.

There have been repeated calls for safety works to be carried out on the Trentabouy to Old Town Road which has seen a substantial increase in traffic on the route.

Donegal Aoutu representative, Mary T Sweeney believes a traffic study to gather a true picture of the safety issues facing motorists daily initially needs to be carried out.

This evening’s meeting gets underway at 7pm at the new Corravaddy Carpark.

Ms Sweeney says traffic calming measures are urgently needed on the road:

IMG_6611
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public meeting this evening to discuss road safety concerns in Letterkenny

30 April 2024
Speed LK
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal JPC Chair calls for more resources for Roads Policing Units

30 April 2024
cara hunter
News, Audio, Top Stories

Animal abuse in Derry and Tyrone raised in NI Assembley

30 April 2024
439866085_847979020698416_1475433280318698624_n
News, Top Stories

Circus seeks out individuals behind their advertising posters disappearing act

29 April 2024
