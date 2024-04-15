Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

In hour one, we look at what went wrong which meant that no applications were submitted from Donegal for over €7 million in funding to protect archaeological monuments across the country. Donegal was the only county which didn’t get an allocation:

Fit4Life is celebrating its year anniversary with Letterkenny AC again calling on the public to join its fitness programme. We hear of a study into the public’s satisfaction with end of life care in Ireland and there are renewed calls for a tourist attraction at Malin Head:

We hear of a record breaking challenge which was the brain child of Adrian Harkin – Adrian’s Legacy: Summit to the sea for MND tales place this weekend.  ‘Monday Focus’ discusses the war in Sudan:

15 April 2024
Residents call for speed reduction along the N56 amid rising safety concerns

15 April 2024
More importance needs to be given to local heritage – Jimmy Duffy

15 April 2024
Yellow wind warning in place for Derry and Tyrone

15 April 2024
