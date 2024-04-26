Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Harps suffer third defeat in a row as Cork take all three points from Ballybofey

Finn Harps have been beaten 2-0 by Cork City in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

The sides went in scoreless at half time after a promising opening 45 for the home side, but Cork struck twice mid-way through the 2nd half to take the game away from Harps.

Sean Murray headed home the first just after the hour-mark, while Jaden Umeh added the second 11 minutes later.

It’s a disappointing result for the Ballybofey side as they would have been looking to bounce back from 2 consecutive defeats, but this evening’s result means Darren Murphy’s men have now lost 3 in 3. Next up for Harps is the visit of Treaty United to Finn Park next Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Cork City are still sitting pretty at the summit of the First Division.

Diarmuid Doherty was at Finn Park for Highland Radio this evening. He reported live at full time…

