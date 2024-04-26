New cricket season gets under way with busy schedule

The new cricket season gets underway on Saturday with full programmes in each of the two new Premiership sections followed 24-hours later by eight T20 double headers.

Champions Ardmore start off the defence of their first ever top-flight crown at home to Coleraine.

Section 2 sees St Johnston host Ballyspallen in their first game.

The Weekend fixtures are listed below.

Saturday

Long’s SuperValu Premiership Section 1

Ardmore v Coleraine

Bready v Killyclooney

Eglinton v Brigade

Donemana v Newbuildings

Premiership Section 2

St Johnston v Ballyspallen

Bonds Glen v The Nedd

Fox Lodge v Strabane

Burndennett v Glendermott

All above matches to be played over maximum 40 overs; start time 12 noon

Sunday

Best Western White Horse Hotel T20 Cup (Group stage)

At Ballymagorry- Fox Lodge v The Nedd (12 noon); Fox Lodge v Killyclooney (4pm)

At Strabane Park- Strabane v Ardmore (12 noon); Strabane v Eglinton (4pm)

At Bready- Bready v St Johnston (12 noon); Bready v Ballyspallen (4pm)

At Beechgrove- Brigade v Coleraine (12 noon); Brigade v Bonds Glen (4pm)

At The Rectory- Glendermott v Bonds Glen (12 noon); Glendermott v Coleraine (4pm)

At The Holm- Donemana v Killyclooney (12 noon); Donemana v The Nedd (4pm)

At Bonds Glen- Newbuildings v Ballyspallen (12 noon); Newbuildings v St Johnston (4pm)

At Burndennett- Burndennett v Eglinton (12 noon); Burndennett v Ardmore (4pm)