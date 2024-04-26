New cricket season gets under way with busy schedule

The new cricket season gets underway on Saturday with full programmes in each of the two new Premiership sections followed 24-hours later by eight T20 double headers.
Champions Ardmore start off the defence of their first ever top-flight crown at home to Coleraine.
Section 2 sees St Johnston host Ballyspallen in their first game.
The Weekend fixtures are listed below.
Saturday
Long’s SuperValu Premiership Section 1
Ardmore v Coleraine
Bready v Killyclooney
Eglinton v Brigade
Donemana v Newbuildings
Premiership Section 2
St Johnston v Ballyspallen
Bonds Glen v The Nedd
Fox Lodge v Strabane
Burndennett v Glendermott
All above matches to be played over maximum 40 overs; start time 12 noon
Sunday
Best Western White Horse Hotel T20 Cup (Group stage)
At Ballymagorry- Fox Lodge v The Nedd (12 noon); Fox Lodge v Killyclooney (4pm)
At Strabane Park- Strabane v Ardmore (12 noon); Strabane v Eglinton (4pm)
At Bready- Bready v St Johnston (12 noon); Bready v Ballyspallen (4pm)
At Beechgrove- Brigade v Coleraine (12 noon); Brigade v Bonds Glen (4pm)
At The Rectory- Glendermott v Bonds Glen (12 noon); Glendermott v Coleraine (4pm)
At The Holm- Donemana v Killyclooney (12 noon); Donemana v The Nedd (4pm)
At Bonds Glen- Newbuildings v Ballyspallen (12 noon); Newbuildings v St Johnston (4pm)
At Burndennett- Burndennett v Eglinton (12 noon); Burndennett v Ardmore (4pm)