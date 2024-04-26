Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

New cricket season gets under way with busy schedule

The NWCU season begins this weekend. Above: Alan Johnston is bowled by St Johnstons David-Lapsley. Photo: NWCU.

The new cricket season gets underway on Saturday with full programmes in each of the two new Premiership sections followed 24-hours later by eight T20 double headers.

Champions Ardmore start off the defence of their first ever top-flight crown at home to Coleraine.

Section 2 sees St Johnston host Ballyspallen in their first game.

The Weekend fixtures are listed below.

Saturday

Long’s SuperValu Premiership Section 1

Ardmore v Coleraine

Bready v Killyclooney

Eglinton v Brigade

Donemana v Newbuildings

 

Premiership Section 2

St Johnston v Ballyspallen

Bonds Glen v The Nedd

Fox Lodge v Strabane

Burndennett v Glendermott

All above matches to be played over maximum 40 overs; start time 12 noon

 

Sunday

Best Western White Horse Hotel T20 Cup (Group stage)

At Ballymagorry- Fox Lodge v The Nedd (12 noon); Fox Lodge v Killyclooney (4pm)

At Strabane Park- Strabane v Ardmore (12 noon); Strabane v Eglinton (4pm)

At Bready- Bready v St Johnston (12 noon); Bready v Ballyspallen (4pm)

At Beechgrove- Brigade v Coleraine (12 noon); Brigade v Bonds Glen (4pm)

At The Rectory- Glendermott v Bonds Glen (12 noon); Glendermott v Coleraine (4pm)

At The Holm- Donemana v Killyclooney (12 noon); Donemana v The Nedd (4pm)

At Bonds Glen- Newbuildings v Ballyspallen (12 noon); Newbuildings v St Johnston (4pm)

At Burndennett- Burndennett v Eglinton (12 noon); Burndennett v Ardmore (4pm)

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

marcmcs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government acting like headless chickens when it comes to immigration – MacSharry

26 April 2024
439756480_758148309831579_8659744948110035459_n
News, Top Stories

Gardai consider enhancement of Coastal Watch in Donegal

26 April 2024
Pearse Committee
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Penny not dropping with Government that DCB scheme is not working’ – Deputy Doherty

26 April 2024
prison
News, Top Stories

Prison officers assaulted more than 100 times in 2023

26 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

marcmcs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government acting like headless chickens when it comes to immigration – MacSharry

26 April 2024
439756480_758148309831579_8659744948110035459_n
News, Top Stories

Gardai consider enhancement of Coastal Watch in Donegal

26 April 2024
Pearse Committee
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Penny not dropping with Government that DCB scheme is not working’ – Deputy Doherty

26 April 2024
prison
News, Top Stories

Prison officers assaulted more than 100 times in 2023

26 April 2024
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Gardai attacked, fires started and six arrested a site of house earmarked for asylum seekers in Co Wicklow

26 April 2024
Ballyshannon Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Ballyshannon Community Hospital officially opening today

26 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube