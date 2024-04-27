Buncrana Hearts win Ulster Junior Cup in hugely controversial circumstances

Buncrana Hearts won the Ulster Junior Cup for the third year in succession as they defeated Letterkenny Rovers 7-6 in a dramatic penalty shoot-out at the end of one of the most controversial finals ever played at the Donegal League headquarters in Ballyare.

The sides had finished 2-2 at the end of normal time and extra-time on a night when the officials came in for a storm of criticism in what was an incident filled and bruising encounter.

Both sides had a man sent-off – and Rovers also saw their physio being given his marching orders.

The drama and controversy continued into the penalty shoot-out with more talking points.

But ultimately in the lottery that is a penalty shoot-out, Buncrana prevailed but so many of the talking points were not about the football.

Chris Ashmore has this full time report.