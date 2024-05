Questions have been raised over the future of six households in Ballymacool Estate in Letterkenny, that have were to have been taken over by the Housing Agency.

Letters were issued to say the houses would no longer be purchased under the cost rental tenant in situ scheme, however a reason why was not given.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says that for some of the families, the private market is not an option.

He says he is questioning the effectiveness of the cost rental scheme: