Michael Murphy: “Donegal will take huge confidence from being Ulster Champions”

Donegal will face Tyrone in their opening game of the All Ireland Championship tomorrow evening in Ballybofey.

On route to winning the Ulster title, Donegal dispatched of this weekend’s opponents and Jim McGuinness will no doubt be wary of a Tyrone backlash.

All-Ireland winning captain Michael Murphy thinks Donegal will take huge confidence from being crowned Ulster Champions two weeks ago.

He spoke to Highland Radio’s Brendan Devenney to look ahead to the fixture…

Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Devenney will have full match coverage on Highland from the 7.15 throw in tomorrow evening.