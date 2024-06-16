Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Busy Sunday for Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit

The Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit have had a busy Sunday.

They issued two Fixed Charge Penalty Notices this morning in Letterkenny after they detected vehicles illegally parked in disabled bays.

They have warned that if you are detected stopped or parked in a disabled parking bay and you do not hold a valid permit to do so, you will be liable to pay a fixed charge penalty notice of €150.

Two cars were also seized, as one driver was uninsured while the second car had no tax or NCT.

The driver of the second car was arrested as the mobility app alerted Gardaí to the fact that an active bench warrant was in existence.

