MEP Walsh calls for polling stations to be made more accessible

MEP Maria Walsh is calling on the Department of Housing, local Councils and Returning Officers across the country to work together to ensure that all voters can easily and safely access polling stations.

According to a report by the National Disability Authority, 29 buildings, servicing 43 polling stations, were not accessible to wheelchair users during the 2020 general election.

Maria Walsh, MEP for Midlands-North West, said the government must do whatever they can to ensure polling stations are accessible for everyone ahead of the local and European elections.