People in Northern Ireland are being urged to ensure they are registered to vote ahead of the UKs upcoming general election.

The deadline closes tomorrow, with polling taking place on Thursday the 4th of July.

Those who need to can register online on the gov.uk website.

Alternatively registration can be complete at a local voter registration kiosks.

These are located in the reception area of Council’s Offices at Strand Road in Derry, Derry Road in Strabane and at the Derg Valley Leisure Centre.