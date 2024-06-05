No Barriers Foundation, Letterkenny to provide Ireland’s first neurological paediatric scheme

The first neurological paediatric scheme in the country is being delivered by the No Barriers Foundation in Letterkenny with the group set to receive €3.1m in funding.

It will provide paediatric services including physiotherapy on behalf of the HSE for children currently on a waiting list.

The initiative was launched by Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte during her visit to Donegal today.

€7.6m in funding is being made available nationally for a total of 52 projects including the Finn Valley Centre and Sproai agus Spórt.

Minister Rabbitte says Donegal is a leading example to the rest of the country:

Release in full –

Minister for Disability announces funding for Donegal services to support children with disabilities

Minister of State for Disability, Anne Rabbitte TD, has today announced funding for four services supporting children with disabilities in Donegal.

The funding is part of the HSE’s Children’s Disability Services Grant Fund, which was open to organisations, including community groups and service providers, and aims to support children who are on a waiting list for Children’s Disability Network Team (CNDT) services.

There was huge interest in the funding scheme, with over 500 completed applications nationally from a variety of community and voluntary groups and private service providers. A total of 52 projects throughout the Republic of Ireland have been awarded funding under the Children’s Disability Services Grant Fund. A number of the larger projects will be funded over a three year cycle.

The organisations receiving funding in Donegal are:

No Barriers Foundation: €3,072,700

Finn Valley Leister Centre: €34,000

Health Hub Professionals NI: €302,001

Spraoi agus Spórt: €210,000

Making the announcement at No Barriers Foundation in Letterkeny today, Minister Rabbitte commented: “I am delighted to announce this funding for vital services supporting children with disabilities in Donegal. I am conscious that many families are awaiting services and I expect this fund will provide additional options for those children with complex needs.

“This fund is an initial step by the HSE in developing further supports for families, and aims to augment the capacity of the Children’s Disability Network Teams by ensuring there’s an added layer of supports for children to access. This, in turn, will hopefully mean parents feel less under pressure.

“There is wonderful work being done by the HSE and services around Donegal and this funding goes some way to acknowledge that. The demand for the fund was high so unfortunately not all applications could be supported but the organisations announced today will undoubtedly be a wonderful addition for families in Donegal.

“I’ve seen first-hand wonderful work of No Barriers so it’s great to see their efforts being further supported in the area of paediatric physio. This will be an absolute game changer for children in Donegal and the surrounding area, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this initiative will inevitably have in the county,” concluded Minister Rabbitte.