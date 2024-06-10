Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Special Needs Parents Network launches new website

The Special Needs Parents Network in Donegal has formally launched a new website to mark the start of Carers’ Week.

The www.snpndonegal.com website features resources for parents, and also details of accessible facilities across the county.

Spokesperson Jo Corkery says as well as offering supports to local people and their families, the site has the potential to highlight Donegal’s suitability as a holiday destination for people with special needs all around the country.

She told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show that these are important resources that allow people plan trips and holidays………….

Top Stories

Lorry on fire
News, Top Stories

A5 closed in Newtownstewart due to lorry fire

10 June 2024
James Jimmy McKenna
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tributes continue to be paid to James Jimmy McKenna who died in fatal RTC

10 June 2024
foyle bridge
News, Top Stories

Derry PSNI seek information after Foyle Bridge collision

10 June 2024
access donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Special Needs Parents Network launches new website

10 June 2024
