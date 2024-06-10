Special Needs Parents Network launches new website

The Special Needs Parents Network in Donegal has formally launched a new website to mark the start of Carers’ Week.

The www.snpndonegal.com website features resources for parents, and also details of accessible facilities across the county.

Spokesperson Jo Corkery says as well as offering supports to local people and their families, the site has the potential to highlight Donegal’s suitability as a holiday destination for people with special needs all around the country.

She told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show that these are important resources that allow people plan trips and holidays………….