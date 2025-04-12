ERNACT approves initiative to promote sustainable development in the Atlantic area

The ERNACT network has approved GRAAL, the ‘Governance and Regional Atlantic Area Lighthouse’, a new digital transformation project.

GRAAL project approved to strengthen cooperation and sustainability in the Atlantic Area

The GRAAL project has been approved as the Interreg Atlantic Area programme’s only ‘Operation of Strategic Importance’, a designation by

the European Commission to recognise the most high-impact projects within the current funding period.

Letterkenny, 10 th April

The ERNACT network is delighted to announce the approval of GRAAL (‘Governance and

Regional Atlantic Area Lighthouse’), a new digital transformation project co-funded by the

Interreg Atlantic Area programme. With a total budget of €4.3 million, GRAAL is led by

Cerema (Centre for Studies and Expertise on Risks, the Environment, Mobility and

Urban Planning) in France.

GRAAL aims to strengthen the Atlantic Area programme’s contribution to environmental

protection, economic prosperity, and climate change preparedness, while improving the

visibility, uptake, and policy integration of results from previously funded projects.

The project will develop and implement strategies to integrate project outcomes into

regional and national public policies, promote future collaboration through roadmaps,

an action plan, and flagship projects, improve coordination among European

programmes supporting environmental priorities in the Atlantic Region, and deliver

forward-looking proposals to shape future Atlantic Area strategies.

The project will focus on five thematic areas: energy, ocean pollution, climate and risks,

nature, and sustainable tourism, and three cross-cutting themes: digitisation and

innovation, circular economy, and governance.

“I’m delighted to see ERNACT at the heart of such a key European project. GRAAL gives the

North West City Region and other peripheral regions a stronger voice in shaping Europe’s

sustainable future” said Cllr Jack Murray, Chairperson of ERNACT and Cathaoirleach of

Inishowen Municipal District.

The ERNACT network participates in GRAAL alongside The Commission for Regional

Development and Coordination of Lisbon and Tagus Valley (Portugal), Environmental

Hydraulics Institute Foundation of Cantabria (Spain), AZTI Foundation – Marine and

Food Research (Spain), Brittany Atlantic Sea Cluster (France), Atlantic Cities (France),

Ocean Forum – Association for the Sea Economy (Portugal), Conference of Peripheral

and Maritime Regions of Europe – Atlantic Arc Commission (France), Asturian Energy

Foundation (Spain) and RDI Hub (Ireland).

“This initiative strengthens the long-term impact of Interreg Atlantic Area projects by ensuring

their results shape future policy and cooperation. It also provides a platform for the North

West City Region to influence European strategies in sustainability and innovation” said Dr.

Caitriona Strain, General Manager of ERNACT.

Donegal County Council will participate as an associated partner, alongside 11 other

associated partners supporting the implementation of project activities.