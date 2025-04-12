ERNACT approves initiative to promote sustainable development in the Atlantic area

The ERNACT network has approved GRAAL, the ‘Governance and Regional Atlantic Area Lighthouse’, a new digital transformation project.
GRAAL project approved to strengthen cooperation and sustainability in the Atlantic Area
The GRAAL project has been approved as the Interreg Atlantic Area programme’s only ‘Operation of Strategic Importance’, a designation by
the European Commission to recognise the most high-impact projects within the current funding period.
Letterkenny, 10 th April
The ERNACT network is delighted to announce the approval of GRAAL (‘Governance and
Regional Atlantic Area Lighthouse’), a new digital transformation project co-funded by the
Interreg Atlantic Area programme. With a total budget of €4.3 million, GRAAL is led by
Cerema (Centre for Studies and Expertise on Risks, the Environment, Mobility and
Urban Planning) in France.
GRAAL aims to strengthen the Atlantic Area programme’s contribution to environmental
protection, economic prosperity, and climate change preparedness, while improving the
visibility, uptake, and policy integration of results from previously funded projects.
The project will develop and implement strategies to integrate project outcomes into
regional and national public policies, promote future collaboration through roadmaps,
an action plan, and flagship projects, improve coordination among European
programmes supporting environmental priorities in the Atlantic Region, and deliver
forward-looking proposals to shape future Atlantic Area strategies.
The project will focus on five thematic areas: energy, ocean pollution, climate and risks,
nature, and sustainable tourism, and three cross-cutting themes: digitisation and
innovation, circular economy, and governance.
“I’m delighted to see ERNACT at the heart of such a key European project. GRAAL gives the
North West City Region and other peripheral regions a stronger voice in shaping Europe’s
sustainable future” said Cllr Jack Murray, Chairperson of ERNACT and Cathaoirleach of
Inishowen Municipal District.
The ERNACT network participates in GRAAL alongside The Commission for Regional
Development and Coordination of Lisbon and Tagus Valley (Portugal), Environmental
Hydraulics Institute Foundation of Cantabria (Spain), AZTI Foundation – Marine and
Food Research (Spain), Brittany Atlantic Sea Cluster (France), Atlantic Cities (France),
Ocean Forum – Association for the Sea Economy (Portugal), Conference of Peripheral
and Maritime Regions of Europe – Atlantic Arc Commission (France), Asturian Energy
Foundation (Spain) and RDI Hub (Ireland).
“This initiative strengthens the long-term impact of Interreg Atlantic Area projects by ensuring
their results shape future policy and cooperation. It also provides a platform for the North
West City Region to influence European strategies in sustainability and innovation” said Dr.
Caitriona Strain, General Manager of ERNACT.
Donegal County Council will participate as an associated partner, alongside 11 other
associated partners supporting the implementation of project activities.