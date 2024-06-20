Donegal’s Chief Superintendent speaks about Garda operations over rally weekend

Donegal’s top garda says visitors are welcome in the county over rally weekend, but law breaking and bad driving will lead to arrests and court appearances.

Chief Superintendent Goretti Sheridan was speaking on Lifford Bridge this morning, as gardai and the PSNI launched their annual ‘Keep The Race In Its Place” campaign.

Chief Superintendent Sheridan confirmed that the PSNI will be closely monitoring traffic heading to and from Donegal in the coming days, and both force will be working closely together ober the weekend.

She says it’s a very important event for the county, and her hope is it all runs smoothly……