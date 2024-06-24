Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cleanliness of Buncrana slips according to IBAL

The cleanliness of Buncrana has slipped according to IBAL’s latest litter survey.

The town was deemed ‘clean’ when surveyed in 2021 however, it’s now been ranked 27th out of the 40 towns and ‘moderately littered’.

An Taisce says just four of the ten sites surveyed in Buncrana town secured the top litter grade.

If some of the many moderately littered sites were improved, inspectors say this could improve Buncrana’s overall ranking.

The report highlighted where improvements could be made including; Aldi and the Main Street area.

An Taisce says it was disappointing that the ‘Historical Quarter’ scored poorly, primarily but not solely due to the very significant levels of dog fouling.

Areas of the town that received the top grade include; the Milltown Approach Road, Muff Road/ Hill Head Road Approach, St. Mura’s School and the Deposit Return Scheme at Aldi.

Discarded food items let other areas down.

You can read the full report here

 

