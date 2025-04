An investigation is underway following a burglary in Buncrana last Sunday evening.

Entry was gained to a business premises at Ballymacarry Lower, Buncrana, at approximately 8 pm after a window was broken.

Gardaí are pursuing a line of inquiry relating to two youths, believed to be around 11-12 years old.

Garda Shaun Sweeney made an appeal for information on this morning’s Nine ‘Til Noon Show: