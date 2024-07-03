Marine Minister announces schemes to help support and grow fishing sector

The Marine Minister says two new schemes announced this week will help support and grow the fishing sector in Donegal.

The Aquaculture Capital Investment Scheme will provide grant aid to support capital investment in the aquaculture sector while the Seafood Training Scheme will assist those working in the sector to develop their skills and knowledge.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says investment from both initiatives will support the resilience and sustainability of the seafood sector.

He says while work is continuing to increase fish quotas, funding available under the scheme will assist in seafood production: